Koss (NASDAQ:KOSS) Stock Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

Koss Co. (NASDAQ:KOSS – Get Free Report) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $6.57 and traded as high as $7.05. Koss shares last traded at $6.88, with a volume of 103,636 shares.

Koss Stock Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $64.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -57.33 and a beta of -0.67. The business’s 50 day moving average is $7.24 and its 200-day moving average is $6.57.

Koss (NASDAQ:KOSS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 29th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Koss had a negative return on equity of 3.58% and a negative net margin of 9.20%. The company had revenue of $2.89 million for the quarter.

Institutional Trading of Koss

Koss Company Profile

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Koss stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Koss Co. ( NASDAQ:KOSS Free Report ) by 7.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 145,958 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,813 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 1.58% of Koss worth $650,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.21% of the company’s stock.

Koss Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of stereo headphones and related accessories in the United States, the Czech Republic, Sweden, Canada, Korea, Republic of Belgium, Malaysia, and internationally. It offers high-fidelity headphones, wireless bluetooth headphones, wireless bluetooth speakers, computer headsets, telecommunications headsets, and active noise canceling headphones.

