Koss (NASDAQ:KOSS) Stock Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

Koss Co. (NASDAQ:KOSS – Get Free Report) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $6.57 and traded as high as $7.05. Koss shares last traded at $6.88, with a volume of 103,636 shares.
Koss Stock Performance
The firm has a market capitalization of $64.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -57.33 and a beta of -0.67. The business’s 50 day moving average is $7.24 and its 200-day moving average is $6.57.
Koss (NASDAQ:KOSS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 29th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Koss had a negative return on equity of 3.58% and a negative net margin of 9.20%. The company had revenue of $2.89 million for the quarter.
Institutional Trading of Koss
Koss Company Profile
Koss Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of stereo headphones and related accessories in the United States, the Czech Republic, Sweden, Canada, Korea, Republic of Belgium, Malaysia, and internationally. It offers high-fidelity headphones, wireless bluetooth headphones, wireless bluetooth speakers, computer headsets, telecommunications headsets, and active noise canceling headphones.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Koss
- Stock Dividend Cuts Happen Are You Ready?
- Gilead’s Stock Surge: What’s Fueling the Momentum?
- How to invest in marijuana stocks in 7 steps
- Breakout Alert: Qualcomm Just Hit The Rally Button
- Trading Halts Explained
- Mercado Libre Shares Go on Sale: Is Now the Time to Buy?
Receive News & Ratings for Koss Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Koss and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.