Kura Sushi USA (NASDAQ:KRUS) Given New $98.00 Price Target at Piper Sandler

Kura Sushi USA (NASDAQ:KRUS – Free Report) had its price target increased by Piper Sandler from $63.00 to $98.00 in a research report released on Thursday morning,Benzinga reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on KRUS. Citigroup reduced their target price on Kura Sushi USA from $79.00 to $68.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Lake Street Capital dropped their target price on shares of Kura Sushi USA from $72.00 to $64.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Roth Mkm reissued a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price target (down previously from $90.00) on shares of Kura Sushi USA in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Craig Hallum cut their price objective on shares of Kura Sushi USA from $120.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on shares of Kura Sushi USA from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $84.88.

KRUS stock traded down $4.29 during trading on Thursday, reaching $90.80. 216,257 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 161,585. Kura Sushi USA has a 52-week low of $48.66 and a 52-week high of $122.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion, a PE ratio of -1,328.14 and a beta of 1.86. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $82.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $80.41.

Kura Sushi USA (NASDAQ:KRUS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $66.01 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $64.13 million. Kura Sushi USA had a negative return on equity of 0.07% and a negative net margin of 0.30%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Kura Sushi USA will post -0.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its position in Kura Sushi USA by 36.2% during the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 3,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $425,000 after acquiring an additional 980 shares during the period. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Kura Sushi USA during the first quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in Kura Sushi USA by 42.6% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 103,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,895,000 after buying an additional 30,836 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lifted its position in Kura Sushi USA by 28.1% in the 1st quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 103,916 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,967,000 after buying an additional 22,823 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Kura Sushi USA by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 327,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,694,000 after buying an additional 5,942 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.49% of the company’s stock.

