Kyndryl (NYSE:KD) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.06 EPS

Kyndryl (NYSE:KD – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.06, reports. The firm had revenue of $3.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.73 billion. Kyndryl had a negative net margin of 1.21% and a negative return on equity of 3.28%. Kyndryl updated its FY 2025 guidance to EPS.

Kyndryl Stock Performance

KD stock traded up $0.53 on Friday, reaching $28.08. 832,068 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,665,288. Kyndryl has a 12 month low of $16.95 and a 12 month high of $28.60. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $23.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.49 billion, a PE ratio of -33.59, a PEG ratio of 5.66 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.82, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03.

Get Kyndryl alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Kyndryl

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Kyndryl during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. ORG Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kyndryl in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. ORG Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Kyndryl by 622.4% during the 1st quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 1,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,220 shares during the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Kyndryl by 60.2% during the 2nd quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 1,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 554 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Kyndryl during the 2nd quarter valued at $39,000. Institutional investors own 71.53% of the company’s stock.

Kyndryl Company Profile

Kyndryl Holdings, Inc operates as a technology services company and IT infrastructure services provider worldwide. The company offers cloud services; core enterprise and zCloud services; application, data, and artificial intelligence services; digital workplace services; security and resiliency services; and network services and edge services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Kyndryl Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kyndryl and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.