LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.08 EPS

LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.08, Briefing.com reports. LCI Industries had a net margin of 3.17% and a return on equity of 8.85%. The business had revenue of $915.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $922.85 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.02 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year.
LCI Industries Stock Performance
Shares of NYSE LCII traded up $0.42 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $115.56. 107,940 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 226,795. LCI Industries has a twelve month low of $96.18 and a twelve month high of $131.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.14 and a beta of 1.41. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $116.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $111.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 2.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.
LCI Industries Dividend Announcement
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 30th were given a dividend of $1.05 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 30th. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.63%. LCI Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 88.05%.
LCI Industries Company Profile
LCI Industries, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies engineered components for the manufacturers of recreational vehicles (RVs) and adjacent industries in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEM) and Aftermarket.
