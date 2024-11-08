Leavell Investment Management Inc. Buys 996 Shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Leavell Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 44,800 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 996 shares during the period. Leavell Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $12,725,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in VTI. Timber Creek Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 376.0% in the 2nd quarter. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 119 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. WR Wealth Planners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 53.8% during the second quarter. WR Wealth Planners LLC now owns 123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Clean Yield Group raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 12,400.0% in the first quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 125 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mattson Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the second quarter worth $34,000.

VTI stock traded up $1.11 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $296.44. 1,398,448 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,984,063. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $281.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $270.85. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 1-year low of $214.06 and a 1-year high of $296.54. The firm has a market cap of $444.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.62 and a beta of 1.02.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

