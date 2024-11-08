Leavell Investment Management Inc. Has $10.26 Million Stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE)

Leavell Investment Management Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE – Free Report) by 1.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 61,174 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,063 shares during the period. Leavell Investment Management Inc. owned approximately 0.06% of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF worth $10,257,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Heritage Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF during the third quarter worth $208,000. TFB Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. TFB Advisors LLC now owns 33,913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,686,000 after acquiring an additional 371 shares in the last quarter. Mainstream Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF in the third quarter valued at about $1,895,000. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS raised its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 6.8% in the third quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 1,662 shares of the company’s stock worth $279,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Finally, General American Investors Co. Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 24.5% during the third quarter. General American Investors Co. Inc. now owns 13,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,297,000 after purchasing an additional 2,700 shares during the period.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VOE stock traded up $0.99 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $171.85. The company had a trading volume of 180,809 shares, compared to its average volume of 320,578. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 12 month low of $128.84 and a 12 month high of $172.35. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $166.26 and its 200 day moving average is $158.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.05 and a beta of 0.83.

About Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund (Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The fund offers two classes of shares: Investor Shares and ETF Shares. Investor Shares are available to any investor who meets the fund’s minimum purchase requirements. ETF Shares can be purchased and sold through a broker.

