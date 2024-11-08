Leavell Investment Management Inc. Increases Stock Position in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGSB)

Leavell Investment Management Inc. increased its position in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGSB – Free Report) by 18.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 351,511 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 54,035 shares during the quarter. iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF comprises about 0.9% of Leavell Investment Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Leavell Investment Management Inc. owned 0.09% of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF worth $18,511,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in IGSB. Allstate Corp grew its stake in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 11.3% during the first quarter. Allstate Corp now owns 6,157,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $315,766,000 after buying an additional 627,127 shares during the period. Confluence Investment Management LLC boosted its position in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 243.0% during the 2nd quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 353,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,125,000 after purchasing an additional 250,610 shares during the period. Summit Financial LLC boosted its position in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 732.8% during the 2nd quarter. Summit Financial LLC now owns 149,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,664,000 after purchasing an additional 131,614 shares during the period. Wellington Wealth Strategies LLC. acquired a new stake in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $5,925,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 4.6% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,099,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,671,000 after purchasing an additional 92,461 shares during the period. 76.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ IGSB traded down $0.01 on Friday, hitting $51.96. The company had a trading volume of 707,351 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,725,881. iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $49.79 and a 12-month high of $52.74. The business has a 50 day moving average of $52.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $51.72.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 1st were issued a $0.1836 dividend. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.24%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 1st. This is a boost from iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.18.

The iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (IGSB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE BofA US Corporate (1-5 Y) index. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade corporate debt with 1-5 years remaining in maturity. IGSB was launched on Jan 5, 2007 and is managed by BlackRock.

