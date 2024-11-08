Leeward Investments LLC MA Sells 28,998 Shares of Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA)

Leeward Investments LLC MA decreased its holdings in shares of Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA – Free Report) by 58.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,707 shares of the company’s stock after selling 28,998 shares during the quarter. Leeward Investments LLC MA’s holdings in Snap-on were worth $5,999,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Foster & Motley Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Snap-on by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. now owns 20,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,022,000 after buying an additional 1,421 shares during the last quarter. Radnor Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Snap-on during the third quarter valued at approximately $478,000. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC grew its stake in Snap-on by 1.0% in the third quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC now owns 3,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,089,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. grew its stake in Snap-on by 0.3% in the third quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 19,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,764,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Finally, National Pension Service raised its stake in shares of Snap-on by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. National Pension Service now owns 113,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,887,000 after purchasing an additional 4,710 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.88% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:SNA opened at $353.15 on Friday. Snap-on Incorporated has a 12-month low of $252.98 and a 12-month high of $355.56. The business has a 50 day moving average of $299.65 and a 200-day moving average of $281.27. The company has a quick ratio of 3.14, a current ratio of 4.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The stock has a market cap of $18.54 billion, a PE ratio of 18.18, a P/E/G ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.96.

Snap-on announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Thursday, August 8th that permits the company to buyback $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to purchase up to 3.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

In other Snap-on news, SVP Thomas J. Ward sold 12,737 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $333.21, for a total transaction of $4,244,095.77. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 55,401 shares in the company, valued at $18,460,167.21. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Thomas J. Ward sold 12,737 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $333.21, for a total transaction of $4,244,095.77. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 55,401 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,460,167.21. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Nicholas T. Pinchuk sold 24,145 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $268.95, for a total transaction of $6,493,797.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 759,019 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $204,138,160.05. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 50,335 shares of company stock valued at $14,706,082. Insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on SNA shares. Barrington Research raised their target price on shares of Snap-on from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Snap-on from $290.00 to $347.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Snap-on from $255.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Tigress Financial boosted their price target on Snap-on from $336.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Roth Mkm raised their price objective on Snap-on from $324.00 to $365.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $345.40.

Snap-on Incorporated manufactures and markets tools, equipment, diagnostics, and repair information and systems solutions for professional users worldwide. It operates through Commercial & Industrial Group, Snap-on Tools Group, Repair Systems & Information Group, and Financial Services segments.

