Life & Banc Split (TSE:LBS) Reaches New 1-Year High – What’s Next?

Life & Banc Split Corp. (TSE:LBS – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as C$8.94 and last traded at C$8.94, with a volume of 137686 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$8.83.

Life & Banc Split Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of C$408.38 million, a PE ratio of 16.98 and a beta of 1.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 147.51, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 1.66. The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$8.39 and a 200 day moving average price of C$7.92.

Get Life & Banc Split alerts:

Life & Banc Split Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 16th were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 13.42%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 30th. Life & Banc Split’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 230.77%.

Insider Activity

About Life & Banc Split

In related news, Senior Officer Laura Wing-Sze Lau sold 4,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$10.62, for a total transaction of C$52,038.00.

(Get Free Report)

Life & Banc Split Corp. is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Brompton Funds Limited. The fund invests in the public equity markets of Canada. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across banking and life insurance sector. The fund primarily invests in the stocks of the six largest banks of the country, as well as of life insurance companies, utilizing a split share structure on a low cost basis.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Life & Banc Split Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Life & Banc Split and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.