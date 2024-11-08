Life360 (NASDAQ:LIF) Price Target Raised to $50.00 at UBS Group

Life360 (NASDAQ:LIF – Free Report) had its price target lifted by UBS Group from $35.00 to $50.00 in a report published on Thursday,Benzinga reports. UBS Group currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on LIF. JMP Securities raised their target price on shares of Life360 from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Loop Capital raised their target price on shares of Life360 from $36.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Life360 in a research note on Friday, August 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $43.00 target price for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Life360 from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Life360 has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.88.

Life360 Stock Up 1.0 %

LIF traded up $0.48 during trading on Thursday, reaching $47.52. The company had a trading volume of 214,861 shares, compared to its average volume of 244,028. The business’s 50 day moving average is $40.33. Life360 has a 52 week low of $26.00 and a 52 week high of $48.74.

Life360 (NASDAQ:LIF – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $84.86 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $85.00 million. Life360 had a negative net margin of 9.26% and a negative return on equity of 9.81%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Life360 will post -0.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Charles J. Prober sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.45, for a total value of $1,298,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 106,742 shares in the company, valued at $3,463,777.90. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Life360 news, Director James Synge sold 33,617 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.04, for a total transaction of $1,245,173.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 291,944 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,813,605.76. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Charles J. Prober sold 40,000 shares of Life360 stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.45, for a total transaction of $1,298,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 106,742 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,463,777.90. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 77,088 shares of company stock worth $2,672,781.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Point72 DIFC Ltd acquired a new stake in Life360 in the second quarter valued at $43,000. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. bought a new stake in Life360 during the second quarter valued at $192,000. XY Capital Ltd bought a new position in shares of Life360 during the second quarter worth about $205,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Life360 during the third quarter worth about $246,000. Finally, WealthPlan Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Life360 by 8.2% during the third quarter. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC now owns 9,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $383,000 after acquiring an additional 738 shares during the last quarter.

Life360 Company Profile

Life360 Inc is a family connection and safety company. Its business category includes mobile app and Tile tracking devices with a range of services, including location sharing, safe driver reports and crash detection with emergency dispatch. Life360 Inc is based in SAN FRANCISCO.

