Lincoln Educational Services (NASDAQ:LINC) Price Target Raised to $20.00 at B. Riley

Lincoln Educational Services (NASDAQ:LINC – Free Report) had its target price upped by B. Riley from $15.00 to $20.00 in a research report report published on Thursday morning,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on LINC. StockNews.com downgraded Lincoln Educational Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $16.00 price target on shares of Lincoln Educational Services in a research report on Friday, September 20th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities increased their price objective on shares of Lincoln Educational Services from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Lincoln Educational Services currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $17.00.

NASDAQ:LINC traded up $1.29 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $16.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 326,699 shares, compared to its average volume of 108,598. Lincoln Educational Services has a twelve month low of $8.78 and a twelve month high of $16.24. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.75. The stock has a market cap of $509.98 million, a P/E ratio of 62.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.41.

Lincoln Educational Services (NASDAQ:LINC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.07. Lincoln Educational Services had a net margin of 1.95% and a return on equity of 10.38%. The business had revenue of $102.91 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $99.60 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Lincoln Educational Services will post 0.51 EPS for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Juniper Investment Company, Ll sold 2,270 shares of Lincoln Educational Services stock in a transaction on Monday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.04, for a total transaction of $27,330.80. Following the sale, the insider now owns 874,140 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,524,645.60. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders sold 40,819 shares of company stock valued at $490,481 over the last 90 days. 16.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC increased its position in shares of Lincoln Educational Services by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 443,739 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,298,000 after purchasing an additional 1,490 shares during the last quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Lincoln Educational Services in the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Pullen Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Lincoln Educational Services by 2.4% in the second quarter. Pullen Investment Management LLC now owns 124,832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,481,000 after acquiring an additional 2,924 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its holdings in shares of Lincoln Educational Services by 60.2% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 11,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,000 after purchasing an additional 4,217 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Weil Company Inc. raised its position in shares of Lincoln Educational Services by 12.3% during the 2nd quarter. Weil Company Inc. now owns 41,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $488,000 after purchasing an additional 4,500 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.23% of the company’s stock.

Lincoln Educational Services Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides various career-oriented post-secondary education services to high school graduates and working adults in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Campus Operations and Transitional. It offers associate's degree, and diploma and certificate programs in automotive technology; skilled trades programs, including electrical, heating and air conditioning repair, welding, computerized numerical control, and electrical and electronic systems technology; health science programs comprising licensed practical nurse, registered nurse, dental assistant, medical assistant, medical administrative assistant, and claims examiner; hospitality service and information technology programs, such as culinary, therapeutic massage, cosmetology, aesthetics, and computer systems support technicians.

