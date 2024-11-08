Lyft’s (LYFT) “Hold” Rating Reaffirmed at Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed their hold rating on shares of Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT – Free Report) in a research note released on Thursday morning,Benzinga reports.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on LYFT. Loop Capital cut their price objective on Lyft from $20.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Raymond James initiated coverage on Lyft in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Lyft from $10.50 to $13.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Lyft from $18.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Susquehanna cut their price target on Lyft from $18.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Twenty-eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Lyft presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.23.

Shares of Lyft stock traded up $0.09 during trading on Thursday, hitting $17.78. 28,795,088 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,121,569. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. Lyft has a fifty-two week low of $8.93 and a fifty-two week high of $20.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -110.81 and a beta of 2.04. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $12.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.50.

Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The ride-sharing company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.05. Lyft had a negative return on equity of 8.57% and a negative net margin of 1.27%. The firm had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.39 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.14) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 40.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Lyft will post -0.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director John Patrick Zimmer sold 7,188 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.40, for a total transaction of $81,943.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 932,062 shares in the company, valued at $10,625,506.80. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, insider Lindsay Catherine Llewellyn sold 8,486 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.76, for a total transaction of $99,795.36. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 764,332 shares in the company, valued at $8,988,544.32. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director John Patrick Zimmer sold 7,188 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.40, for a total value of $81,943.20. Following the sale, the director now owns 932,062 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,625,506.80. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 32,664 shares of company stock worth $380,048. Corporate insiders own 3.07% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Lyft during the second quarter worth about $35,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. bought a new position in shares of Lyft during the second quarter worth about $35,000. Capital Performance Advisors LLP bought a new position in shares of Lyft during the third quarter worth about $38,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Lyft during the first quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Quarry LP lifted its position in shares of Lyft by 4,032.6% during the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 3,554 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 3,468 shares during the last quarter. 83.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lyft, Inc operates a peer-to-peer marketplace for on-demand ridesharing in the United States and Canada. It operates multimodal transportation networks that offer access to various transportation options through the Lyft platform and mobile-based applications. The company's platform provides a ridesharing marketplace, which connects drivers with riders; Express Drive, a car rental program for drivers; and a network of shared bikes and scooters in various cities to address the needs of riders for short trips.

