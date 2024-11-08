Mandalay Resources (TSE:MND) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results

Mandalay Resources (TSE:MND – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported C$0.15 EPS for the quarter, reports. Mandalay Resources had a return on equity of 14.47% and a net margin of 13.58%. The firm had revenue of C$75.43 million during the quarter.
Mandalay Resources Stock Performance
MND stock traded up C$0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting C$3.38. The company had a trading volume of 19,108 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,144. Mandalay Resources has a 12 month low of C$1.38 and a 12 month high of C$3.54. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$3.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$2.68. The firm has a market cap of C$314.68 million, a PE ratio of 8.17 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.67, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.77.
About Mandalay Resources
