MasterCraft Boat (NASDAQ:MCFT) Issues FY25 Earnings Guidance

MasterCraft Boat (NASDAQ:MCFT – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY25 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.55-$0.95 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $0.62. The company issued revenue guidance of $270-$300 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $281.36 million. MasterCraft Boat also updated its FY 2025 guidance to 0.550-0.950 EPS.

MasterCraft Boat Stock Down 3.6 %

MasterCraft Boat stock traded down $0.81 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $21.85. 91,790 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 159,726. MasterCraft Boat has a 1 year low of $16.12 and a 1 year high of $24.05. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $17.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.42. The firm has a market cap of $362.93 million, a P/E ratio of 50.36 and a beta of 1.61.

MasterCraft Boat (NASDAQ:MCFT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $65.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $61.19 million. MasterCraft Boat had a return on equity of 9.44% and a net margin of 2.13%. The business’s revenue was down 37.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.43 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that MasterCraft Boat will post 0.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. DA Davidson upped their target price on MasterCraft Boat from $17.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. Truist Financial increased their price objective on MasterCraft Boat from $15.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price on shares of MasterCraft Boat in a research note on Friday, August 30th. B. Riley boosted their price objective on shares of MasterCraft Boat from $14.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded MasterCraft Boat from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, September 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, MasterCraft Boat presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.60.

About MasterCraft Boat

MasterCraft Boat Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets recreational powerboats. It operates through MasterCraft, Crest, and Aviara segments. The MasterCraft segment produces premium recreational performance sport boats primarily used for water skiing, wakeboarding, wake surfing, and general recreational boating.

