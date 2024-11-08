MasterCraft Boat (NASDAQ:MCFT) Updates Q2 2025 Earnings Guidance

MasterCraft Boat (NASDAQ:MCFT – Get Free Report) issued an update on its second quarter 2025 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of -0.010–0.010 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 0.020. The company issued revenue guidance of $60.0 million-$60.0 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $60.7 million. MasterCraft Boat also updated its FY 2025 guidance to 0.550-0.950 EPS.

MasterCraft Boat Stock Down 3.7 %

NASDAQ:MCFT traded down $0.84 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $21.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 55,738 shares, compared to its average volume of 159,560. The company has a market capitalization of $362.43 million, a P/E ratio of 50.36 and a beta of 1.61. MasterCraft Boat has a 12 month low of $16.12 and a 12 month high of $24.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.99. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $17.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.20.

MasterCraft Boat (NASDAQ:MCFT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $65.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $61.19 million. MasterCraft Boat had a net margin of 2.13% and a return on equity of 9.44%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 37.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.43 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that MasterCraft Boat will post 0.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MCFT has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. DA Davidson raised their price target on shares of MasterCraft Boat from $17.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of MasterCraft Boat from $15.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. StockNews.com cut shares of MasterCraft Boat from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, September 2nd. B. Riley boosted their price target on shares of MasterCraft Boat from $14.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $22.00 target price on shares of MasterCraft Boat in a report on Friday, August 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.60.

About MasterCraft Boat

MasterCraft Boat Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets recreational powerboats. It operates through MasterCraft, Crest, and Aviara segments. The MasterCraft segment produces premium recreational performance sport boats primarily used for water skiing, wakeboarding, wake surfing, and general recreational boating.

