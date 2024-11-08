MBX Biosciences (NYSE:MBX) Sets New 12-Month High – Still a Buy?

MBX Biosciences, Inc. (NYSE:MBX – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $27.50 and last traded at $24.57, with a volume of 20643 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $23.06.

MBX has been the topic of several research reports. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of MBX Biosciences in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of MBX Biosciences in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of MBX Biosciences in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Guggenheim started coverage on shares of MBX Biosciences in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $44.00 price target on the stock.

In other news, Director Edward T. Mathers bought 500,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 16th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $16.00 per share, with a total value of $8,000,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 3,614,486 shares in the company, valued at $57,831,776. This trade represents a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . In related news, major shareholder Life Sciences X. L.P. Frazier purchased 625,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 16th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $16.00 per share, for a total transaction of $10,000,000.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 4,552,774 shares in the company, valued at approximately $72,844,384. This represents a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink .

MBX Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of precision peptide therapies for the treatment of endocrine and metabolic disorders. Its lead product candidate is MBX 2109, a parathyroid hormone peptide prodrug, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial designed as a potential long-acting hormone replacement therapy for the treatment of chronic hypoparathyroidism.

