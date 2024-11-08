MBX Biosciences (NYSE:MBX) Sets New 12-Month High – Still a Buy?

MBX Biosciences, Inc. (NYSE:MBX – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $27.50 and last traded at $24.57, with a volume of 20643 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $23.06.
MBX has been the topic of several research reports. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of MBX Biosciences in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of MBX Biosciences in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of MBX Biosciences in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Guggenheim started coverage on shares of MBX Biosciences in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $44.00 price target on the stock.
MBX Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of precision peptide therapies for the treatment of endocrine and metabolic disorders. Its lead product candidate is MBX 2109, a parathyroid hormone peptide prodrug, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial designed as a potential long-acting hormone replacement therapy for the treatment of chronic hypoparathyroidism.
