MBX Biosciences (NYSE:MBX) Sets New 12-Month High – Still a Buy?

Posted by on Nov 8th, 2024

MBX Biosciences, Inc. (NYSE:MBXGet Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $27.50 and last traded at $24.57, with a volume of 20643 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $23.06.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MBX has been the topic of several research reports. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of MBX Biosciences in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of MBX Biosciences in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of MBX Biosciences in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Guggenheim started coverage on shares of MBX Biosciences in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $44.00 price target on the stock.

View Our Latest Report on MBX

MBX Biosciences Stock Performance

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Edward T. Mathers bought 500,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 16th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $16.00 per share, with a total value of $8,000,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 3,614,486 shares in the company, valued at $57,831,776. This trade represents a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, major shareholder Life Sciences X. L.P. Frazier purchased 625,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 16th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $16.00 per share, for a total transaction of $10,000,000.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 4,552,774 shares in the company, valued at approximately $72,844,384. This represents a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Edward T. Mathers purchased 500,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 16th. The stock was bought at an average price of $16.00 per share, for a total transaction of $8,000,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 3,614,486 shares in the company, valued at $57,831,776. The trade was a 0.00 % increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here.

About MBX Biosciences

(Get Free Report)

MBX Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of precision peptide therapies for the treatment of endocrine and metabolic disorders. Its lead product candidate is MBX 2109, a parathyroid hormone peptide prodrug, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial designed as a potential long-acting hormone replacement therapy for the treatment of chronic hypoparathyroidism.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for MBX Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MBX Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.