McEwen Mining (NYSE:MUX) Announces Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.08 EPS

McEwen Mining (NYSE:MUX – Get Free Report) (TSE:MUX) announced its earnings results on Tuesday. The basic materials company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.08), Zacks reports. The company had revenue of $52.25 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $48.60 million. McEwen Mining had a net margin of 51.31% and a return on equity of 20.77%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.39) earnings per share.

McEwen Mining Trading Down 5.1 %

Shares of NYSE:MUX traded down $0.47 during trading on Friday, reaching $8.80. 295,138 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 659,132. The firm has a market capitalization of $465.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.23 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The business’s fifty day moving average is $9.57 and its 200-day moving average is $9.95. McEwen Mining has a 52-week low of $5.92 and a 52-week high of $12.50.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently issued reports on MUX shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of McEwen Mining from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. HC Wainwright raised their price objective on McEwen Mining from $15.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Roth Mkm reduced their price target on shares of McEwen Mining from $12.75 to $12.25 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday.

About McEwen Mining

McEwen Mining Inc engages in the exploration, development, production, and sale of gold and silver. It also explores for copper deposits. The company owns 100% interests in the El Gallo and Fenix projects located in Mexico; and the Black Fox Mine and Stock Mill, Grey Fox, and Froome and Tamarack properties in Canada.

