MDU Resources Group (NYSE:MDU) Announces Earnings Results

MDU Resources Group (NYSE:MDU – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The utilities provider reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.01, Briefing.com reports. MDU Resources Group had a net margin of 9.25% and a return on equity of 11.29%. The business had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $969.17 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.29 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

MDU Resources Group Trading Up 2.4 %

Shares of MDU Resources Group stock traded up $0.42 on Friday, reaching $17.93. The company had a trading volume of 2,768,016 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,585,009. The firm has a market cap of $3.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $26.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.59. MDU Resources Group has a 1 year low of $14.91 and a 1 year high of $30.52.

Get MDU Resources Group alerts:

MDU Resources Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 21st were paid a $12.875 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 1st. MDU Resources Group’s payout ratio is 26.00%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MDU has been the subject of a number of research reports. Bank of America raised MDU Resources Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $31.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Tuesday. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of MDU Resources Group in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Siebert Williams Shank raised shares of MDU Resources Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday.

View Our Latest Analysis on MDU Resources Group

About MDU Resources Group

(Get Free Report)

MDU Resources Group, Inc engages in the regulated energy delivery, and construction materials and services businesses in the United States. It operates through four segments: Electric, Natural Gas Distribution, Pipeline, and Construction Services. The Electric segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity for residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in Montana, North Dakota, South Dakota, and Wyoming; and operates 3,400 miles of transmission lines, 4,800 miles of distribution lines, and 82 transmission and 298 distribution substations.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for MDU Resources Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MDU Resources Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.