MediciNova (NASDAQ:MNOV) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of MediciNova (NASDAQ:MNOV – Free Report) in a research report report published on Thursday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

MediciNova Trading Down 1.9 %

MNOV traded down $0.03 on Thursday, hitting $1.54. 10,607 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 37,991. The company has a market cap of $75.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.63 and a beta of 0.77. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $1.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.50. MediciNova has a twelve month low of $1.12 and a twelve month high of $2.16.

MediciNova (NASDAQ:MNOV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.01. Equities analysts expect that MediciNova will post -0.23 EPS for the current year.

About MediciNova

MediciNova, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing novel and small molecule therapeutics for the treatment of serious diseases with unmet medical needs in the United States. It is developing MN-166 (ibudilast), an oral anti-inflammatory and neuroprotective agent for treating neurological and other disorders, such as primary and secondary progressive multiple sclerosis, amyotrophic lateral sclerosis, chemotherapy-induced peripheral neuropathy, degenerative cervical myelopathy, glioblastoma, and substance dependence and addiction, as well as prevention of acute respiratory distress syndrome, and long COVID.

