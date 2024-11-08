MFA Financial’s (MFA) Outperform Rating Reiterated at Wedbush

Wedbush reiterated their outperform rating on shares of MFA Financial (NYSE:MFA – Free Report) in a research report report published on Thursday morning,RTT News reports. They currently have a $15.00 price objective on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on MFA. StockNews.com upgraded shares of MFA Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price objective on shares of MFA Financial from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. JMP Securities boosted their price objective on shares of MFA Financial from $12.50 to $13.50 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 6th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of MFA Financial from $13.00 to $14.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $13.60.

MFA Financial Stock Performance

MFA Financial Announces Dividend

Shares of NYSE:MFA traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $11.51. 1,180,553 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 742,999. The company has a market cap of $1.17 billion, a PE ratio of 7.24 and a beta of 2.16. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $12.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.52. MFA Financial has a twelve month low of $9.48 and a twelve month high of $13.45.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 31st. Investors of record on Friday, September 27th were given a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 12.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 27th. MFA Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 88.05%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MFA. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its position in MFA Financial by 82.7% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 2,658 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,203 shares during the last quarter. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MFA Financial in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Castleview Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MFA Financial in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $79,000. Quent Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of MFA Financial by 17.7% in the 1st quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 10,030 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $114,000 after acquiring an additional 1,508 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MFA Financial in the 1st quarter worth approximately $140,000. Institutional investors own 65.28% of the company’s stock.

MFA Financial Company Profile

MFA Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a real estate investment trust in the United States. It invests in residential mortgage securities, including non-agency mortgage-backed securities, agency MBS, and credit risk transfer securities; residential whole loans, including purchased performing loans, purchased credit deteriorated, and non-performing loans; and mortgage servicing rights related assets.

