M&G Plc Buys 5,458 Shares of Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA)

M&G Plc raised its position in shares of Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA – Free Report) by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 123,164 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,458 shares during the quarter. M&G Plc owned approximately 0.13% of Voya Financial worth $9,730,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Empowered Funds LLC increased its stake in shares of Voya Financial by 149.4% in the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 25,399 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,877,000 after acquiring an additional 15,216 shares in the last quarter. Entropy Technologies LP increased its stake in shares of Voya Financial by 62.3% during the first quarter. Entropy Technologies LP now owns 26,997 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,996,000 after purchasing an additional 10,360 shares in the last quarter. Seven Eight Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Voya Financial during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,032,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Voya Financial by 13.8% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,055,263 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $146,234,000 after purchasing an additional 248,795 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its stake in shares of Voya Financial by 77.8% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 95,012 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $7,022,000 after buying an additional 41,578 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.10% of the company’s stock.

Get Voya Financial alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

VOYA has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Barclays lifted their price objective on Voya Financial from $84.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Voya Financial from $83.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 11th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Voya Financial from $76.00 to $75.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 19th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Voya Financial from $86.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Voya Financial from $87.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Voya Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $85.55.

Voya Financial Stock Down 2.0 %

Shares of Voya Financial stock opened at $81.25 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Voya Financial, Inc. has a twelve month low of $63.11 and a twelve month high of $83.93. The company has a market cap of $7.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.03. The company’s 50 day moving average is $77.94 and its 200 day moving average is $73.58.

Voya Financial (NYSE:VOYA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The asset manager reported $2.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.05 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.86 billion. Voya Financial had a return on equity of 15.50% and a net margin of 8.81%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.07 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Voya Financial, Inc. will post 8.28 EPS for the current year.

Voya Financial Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 26th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 26th will be given a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 26th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.22%. Voya Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.66%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Tony D. Oh sold 715 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.95, for a total transaction of $58,594.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.37% of the company’s stock.

About Voya Financial

(Free Report)

Voya Financial, Inc engages in the provision of workplace benefits and savings products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Wealth Solutions, Health Solutions, and Investment Management. The Wealth Solutions segment offers full-service retirement products; recordkeeping services; stable value and fixed general account investment products; non-qualified plan administration services; and tools, guidance, and services to promote the financial well-being and retirement security of employees.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Voya Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Voya Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.