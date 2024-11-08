M&G Plc Buys Shares of 17,230 MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI)

M&G Plc purchased a new position in MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 17,230 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,045,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Empirical Finance LLC boosted its holdings in MSCI by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 2,870 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,608,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the period. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. grew its position in MSCI by 2.5% during the first quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 6,786 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,803,000 after buying an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC increased its stake in MSCI by 215.0% in the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 2,838 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,591,000 after acquiring an additional 1,937 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of MSCI by 99.3% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 47,126 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,412,000 after acquiring an additional 23,486 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealthspire Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of MSCI by 157.5% during the 1st quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 1,218 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $683,000 after acquiring an additional 745 shares during the last quarter. 89.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get MSCI alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently weighed in on MSCI. Redburn Atlantic upgraded shares of MSCI from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $680.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of MSCI from $695.00 to $680.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of MSCI from $640.00 to $662.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Argus raised their price target on MSCI from $520.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $638.00 price target on shares of MSCI in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $631.83.

MSCI Stock Performance

Shares of MSCI stock opened at $575.66 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $45.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.90, a PEG ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 1.11. MSCI Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $439.95 and a fifty-two week high of $631.70. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $580.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $531.77.

MSCI (NYSE:MSCI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The technology company reported $3.86 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.77 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $724.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $716.15 million. MSCI had a net margin of 43.06% and a negative return on equity of 162.06%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.45 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that MSCI Inc. will post 14.95 earnings per share for the current year.

MSCI Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.60 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 15th. This represents a $6.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.11%. MSCI’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.02%.

About MSCI

(Free Report)

MSCI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides critical decision support tools and solutions for the investment community to manage investment processes worldwide. The Index segment provides indexes for use in various areas of the investment process, including indexed financial product, such as ETFs, mutual funds, annuities, futures, options, structured products, and over-the-counter derivatives; performance benchmarking; portfolio construction and rebalancing; and asset allocation, as well as licenses GICS and GICS Direct.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for MSCI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MSCI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.