M&G Plc Makes New Investment in Blue Owl Capital Inc. (NYSE:OWL)

M&G Plc acquired a new stake in Blue Owl Capital Inc. (NYSE:OWL – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 774,752 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,720,000. M&G Plc owned approximately 0.05% of Blue Owl Capital as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in OWL. Stone Point Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Blue Owl Capital during the second quarter valued at about $112,749,000. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Blue Owl Capital by 12.3% during the 2nd quarter. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 705,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,954,000 after acquiring an additional 77,253 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its position in Blue Owl Capital by 32.6% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 330,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,224,000 after acquiring an additional 81,222 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Blue Owl Capital in the 1st quarter worth approximately $624,000. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC bought a new stake in Blue Owl Capital in the first quarter valued at approximately $901,000. Institutional investors own 35.85% of the company’s stock.

Shares of OWL stock opened at $22.75 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $20.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.78. The stock has a market cap of $33.29 billion, a PE ratio of 133.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.14. Blue Owl Capital Inc. has a 12 month low of $12.95 and a 12 month high of $24.17.

Blue Owl Capital ( NYSE:OWL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20. The company had revenue of $600.88 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $565.93 million. Blue Owl Capital had a net margin of 4.95% and a return on equity of 20.61%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.16 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Blue Owl Capital Inc. will post 0.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, November 11th will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 11th. Blue Owl Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 423.55%.

Several brokerages recently commented on OWL. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Blue Owl Capital from $18.50 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. JMP Securities upped their price objective on shares of Blue Owl Capital from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Evercore ISI raised their target price on Blue Owl Capital from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Blue Owl Capital from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their target price on Blue Owl Capital from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Blue Owl Capital currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.15.

Blue Owl Capital Inc operates as an asset manager in the United States. The company offers permanent capital base solutions that enables it to offer holistic framework of capital solutions to middle market companies, large alternative asset managers, and corporate real estate owners and tenants. It also provides direct lending products that offer private credit products comprising diversified, technology, first lien, and opportunistic lending to middle-market companies; liquid credit; GP strategic capital products, which offers capital solutions, including GP minority stakes, GP debt financing, and professional sports minority stakes; and real estate products that focuses on acquiring triple net lease real estate by investment grade or creditworthy tenants.

