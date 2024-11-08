Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $1.92 EPS

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.89) by $1.92, Briefing.com reports. Moderna had a negative return on equity of 21.35% and a negative net margin of 116.18%. The company had revenue of $1.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.25 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned ($1.39) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Moderna Stock Down 6.9 %

MRNA stock traded down $3.45 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $46.83. The stock had a trading volume of 10,562,514 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,475,186. Moderna has a 1-year low of $46.57 and a 1-year high of $170.47. The company has a fifty day moving average of $62.46 and a 200 day moving average of $99.62. The company has a current ratio of 4.09, a quick ratio of 3.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.08 and a beta of 1.69.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO James M. Mock sold 715 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.12, for a total value of $42,985.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 9,505 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $571,440.60. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO James M. Mock sold 715 shares of Moderna stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.12, for a total transaction of $42,985.80. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 9,505 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $571,440.60. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO James M. Mock sold 1,321 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.39, for a total value of $104,874.19. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 8,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $682,754. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 3,184 shares of company stock worth $238,531 in the last three months. 15.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of Moderna from $130.00 to $110.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 13th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $75.00 target price on shares of Moderna in a research report on Thursday, September 19th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Moderna from $157.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 13th. TD Cowen dropped their price objective on Moderna from $70.00 to $60.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 13th. Finally, Hsbc Global Res raised Moderna from a “moderate sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Moderna has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $93.18.

Moderna Company Profile

Moderna, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers, develops, and commercializes messenger RNA therapeutics and vaccines for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, autoimmune, and cardiovascular diseases in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its respiratory vaccines include COVID-19, influenza, and respiratory syncytial virus, spikevax, and hMPV/PIV3 vaccines; latent vaccines comprise cytomegalovirus, epstein-barr virus, herpes simplex virus, varicella zoster virus, and human immunodeficiency virus vaccines; public health vaccines consists of Zika, Nipah, Mpox vaccines; and infectious diseases vaccines, such as lyme and norovirus vaccines.

