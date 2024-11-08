Modiv Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:MDV) Increases Dividend to $0.10 Per Share

Modiv Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:MDVGet Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, November 8th,Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, February 28th will be given a dividend of 0.0975 per share on Tuesday, March 25th. This represents a $1.17 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 28th. This is an increase from Modiv Industrial’s previous monthly dividend of $0.10.

Modiv Industrial has a dividend payout ratio of 1,045.5% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities analysts expect Modiv Industrial to earn $1.44 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.15 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 79.9%.

Modiv Industrial Stock Performance

Shares of MDV traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $16.76. 58,509 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 26,891. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $16.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.52. Modiv Industrial has a 1 year low of $13.50 and a 1 year high of $18.11. The stock has a market cap of $157.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.15, a P/E/G ratio of 2.51 and a beta of -0.21.

Modiv Industrial (NYSE:MDVGet Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by ($0.28). Modiv Industrial had a negative net margin of 3.71% and a negative return on equity of 0.78%. The business had revenue of $11.34 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.76 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.31 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Modiv Industrial will post 1.32 EPS for the current year.

Modiv Industrial Company Profile

Modiv Industrial, Inc is an internally managed REIT that is focused on single-tenant net-lease industrial manufacturing real estate. The Company actively acquires critical industrial manufacturing properties with long-term leases to tenants that fuel the national economy and strengthen the nation's supply chains.

