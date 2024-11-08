Mogo’s (MOGO) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright restated their buy rating on shares of Mogo (NASDAQ:MOGO – Free Report) in a report issued on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $6.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ MOGO traded up $0.16 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $1.29. The stock had a trading volume of 473,472 shares, compared to its average volume of 58,157. The company has a market capitalization of $31.57 million, a PE ratio of -2.44 and a beta of 2.81. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.39. Mogo has a 1 year low of $0.94 and a 1 year high of $2.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Mogo (NASDAQ:MOGO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $0.07. Mogo had a negative return on equity of 17.25% and a negative net margin of 24.68%. The firm had revenue of $12.83 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.77 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Mogo will post -0.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Mogo Inc operates as a digital finance company in Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company's digital solutions help build wealth and achieve financial freedom. It provides MogoTrade, a stock trading app; Moka; and MogoMoney that provides online personal loans. The company also offers digital loans and mortgages; and operates a digital payments platform that powers next-generation card programs for both global corporations and fintech companies in Europe and Canada.

