Montecito Bank & Trust Lowers Stock Holdings in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR)

Montecito Bank & Trust lessened its stake in shares of Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR – Free Report) by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,533 shares of the company’s stock after selling 102 shares during the period. Montecito Bank & Trust’s holdings in Marriott International were worth $630,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bangor Savings Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Marriott International by 131.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 104 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the period. Hantz Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in Marriott International during the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Marriott International during the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Silvant Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Marriott International in the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Unique Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Marriott International during the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.70% of the company’s stock.

Marriott International Stock Performance

Shares of MAR opened at $277.68 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $249.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $239.69. The stock has a market cap of $78.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.05, a P/E/G ratio of 6.21 and a beta of 1.58. Marriott International, Inc. has a one year low of $192.04 and a one year high of $278.50.

Marriott International Dividend Announcement

Marriott International ( NASDAQ:MAR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 4th. The company reported $2.26 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.31 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $6.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.27 billion. Marriott International had a net margin of 11.18% and a negative return on equity of 207.04%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.11 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Marriott International, Inc. will post 9.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.63 per share. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.91%. Marriott International’s payout ratio is 26.36%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MAR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Marriott International in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $267.00 target price for the company. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Marriott International from $258.00 to $264.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Marriott International from $268.00 to $250.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Marriott International from $263.00 to $254.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein raised their target price on shares of Marriott International from $262.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $259.00.

Insider Activity

In other Marriott International news, EVP Benjamin T. Breland sold 500 shares of Marriott International stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $274.49, for a total value of $137,245.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 12,286 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,372,384.14. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 12.32% of the company’s stock.

Marriott International Profile

Marriott International, Inc engages in operating, franchising, and licensing hotel, residential, timeshare, and other lodging properties worldwide. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, The Luxury Collection, W Hotels, St. Regis, EDITION, Bvlgari, Marriott Hotels, Sheraton, Westin, Autograph Collection, Renaissance Hotels, Le Méridien, Delta Hotels by Marriott, Tribute Portfolio, Gaylord Hotels, Design Hotels, Marriott Executive Apartments, Apartments by Marriott Bonvoy, Courtyard by Marriott, Fairfield by Marriott, Residence Inn by Marriott, SpringHill Suites by Marriott, Four Points by Sheraton, TownePlace Suites by Marriott, Aloft Hotels, AC Hotels by Marriott, Moxy Hotels, Element Hotels, Protea Hotels by Marriott, City Express by Marriott, and St.

