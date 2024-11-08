Montecito Bank & Trust Raises Holdings in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS)

Montecito Bank & Trust raised its stake in shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Free Report) by 23.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,413 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 646 shares during the period. Montecito Bank & Trust’s holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $704,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TMUS. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in T-Mobile US by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 45,042,339 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $7,351,811,000 after acquiring an additional 1,667,778 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its stake in T-Mobile US by 18.8% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 3,652,486 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $596,159,000 after purchasing an additional 578,348 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in T-Mobile US by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 4,751,007 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $837,032,000 after purchasing an additional 303,582 shares during the period. Blackstone Inc. acquired a new stake in T-Mobile US in the 1st quarter valued at about $48,966,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of T-Mobile US by 26.8% in the 1st quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 1,233,867 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $201,392,000 after buying an additional 260,795 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.49% of the company’s stock.

Get T-Mobile US alerts:

T-Mobile US Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ TMUS opened at $231.49 on Friday. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a 12-month low of $145.77 and a 12-month high of $234.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $210.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $189.05. The company has a market capitalization of $268.64 billion, a PE ratio of 26.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.50.

T-Mobile US Increases Dividend

T-Mobile US ( NASDAQ:TMUS Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The Wireless communications provider reported $2.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.32 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $20.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.01 billion. T-Mobile US had a net margin of 12.96% and a return on equity of 16.35%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.82 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 9.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 27th will be paid a $0.88 dividend. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.52%. This is a positive change from T-Mobile US’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 27th. T-Mobile US’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.65%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other T-Mobile US news, Director Raul Marcelo Claure sold 110,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $224.30, for a total transaction of $24,673,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,441,204 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $323,262,057.20. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Raul Marcelo Claure sold 110,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $224.30, for a total transaction of $24,673,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,441,204 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $323,262,057.20. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO G Michael Sievert sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.57, for a total value of $3,891,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 418,124 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $81,354,386.68. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 453,824 shares of company stock valued at $94,003,400. Insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently weighed in on TMUS shares. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of T-Mobile US from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of T-Mobile US from $232.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on T-Mobile US from $215.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Benchmark lifted their price objective on shares of T-Mobile US from $250.00 to $255.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded T-Mobile US to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $241.83.

Read Our Latest Report on TMUS

T-Mobile US Company Profile

(Free Report)

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale and other services. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, tablets, home broadband routers, and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories; financing through equipment installment plans; reinsurance for device insurance policies and extended warranty contracts; leasing through JUMP! On Demand; and High Speed Internet services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TMUS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for T-Mobile US Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for T-Mobile US and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.