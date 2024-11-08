Montecito Bank & Trust Sells 896 Shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Montecito Bank & Trust reduced its stake in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Free Report) by 9.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,499 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 896 shares during the period. Montecito Bank & Trust’s holdings in NIKE were worth $751,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NKE. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its holdings in shares of NIKE by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 45,762 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $4,301,000 after purchasing an additional 1,572 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. grew its stake in shares of NIKE by 28.5% during the first quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 97,068 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $9,122,000 after buying an additional 21,500 shares during the last quarter. AIA Group Ltd increased its holdings in shares of NIKE by 35.6% in the first quarter. AIA Group Ltd now owns 15,297 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $1,438,000 after buying an additional 4,020 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC lifted its stake in shares of NIKE by 195.2% in the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 45,100 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $4,238,000 after acquiring an additional 29,823 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management boosted its holdings in NIKE by 13.1% during the 1st quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 18,444 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $1,733,000 after acquiring an additional 2,137 shares during the period. 64.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other NIKE news, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 52,487 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.00, for a total value of $4,093,986.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 1,031,226 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $80,435,628. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 1.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:NKE opened at $75.92 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $81.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $84.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 2.36 and a quick ratio of 1.58. The company has a market capitalization of $113.83 billion, a PE ratio of 21.75, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.03. NIKE, Inc. has a 1-year low of $70.75 and a 1-year high of $123.39.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 1st. The footwear maker reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $11.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.64 billion. NIKE had a net margin of 10.60% and a return on equity of 39.84%. NIKE’s revenue was down 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.94 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that NIKE, Inc. will post 2.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have weighed in on NKE shares. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their price objective on NIKE from $112.00 to $109.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 19th. Guggenheim lowered their price target on shares of NIKE from $115.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. TD Cowen raised their price target on shares of NIKE from $71.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Truist Financial raised shares of NIKE from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $83.00 to $97.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, Daiwa America cut NIKE from a “moderate buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 11th. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $96.48.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, accessories, and services worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

