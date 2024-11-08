Mosman Oil and Gas (LON:MSMN) Stock Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

Mosman Oil and Gas Limited (LON:MSMN – Get Free Report) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 0.04 ($0.00) and traded as low as GBX 0.04 ($0.00). Mosman Oil and Gas shares last traded at GBX 0.04 ($0.00), with a volume of 376,732,750 shares traded.
Mosman Oil and Gas Trading Up 2.6 %
The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 0.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 0.04. The company has a market capitalization of £7.60 million, a PE ratio of -0.56 and a beta of 0.82.
About Mosman Oil and Gas
Mosman Oil and Gas Limited engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas properties in Australia and the United States. It holds a 100% interest in the Amadeus Basin in Central Australia; and owns interests in the Stanley, Livingston, Winters, Winters-2, Greater Stanley, Arkoma, and Cinnabar oil and gas producing assets.
