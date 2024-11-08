Murphy Oil (NYSE:MUR) Releases Earnings Results

Murphy Oil (NYSE:MUR – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Thursday. The oil and gas producer reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.76 by ($0.02), Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $758.33 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $759.74 million. Murphy Oil had a net margin of 17.32% and a return on equity of 11.68%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 21.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.59 earnings per share.

Murphy Oil Price Performance

Murphy Oil stock traded up $0.36 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $33.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 856,033 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,659,161. Murphy Oil has a twelve month low of $30.99 and a twelve month high of $49.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.75 and a beta of 2.21. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $34.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $38.55.

Murphy Oil Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 18th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 18th. Murphy Oil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.71%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MUR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on Murphy Oil from $44.00 to $39.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 7th. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on Murphy Oil from $54.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on Murphy Oil from $45.00 to $39.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Murphy Oil from $41.00 to $39.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 27th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price objective on Murphy Oil from $55.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 30th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.17.

Murphy Oil Company Profile

Murphy Oil Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It explores for and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. The company was formerly known as Murphy Corporation and changed its name to Murphy Oil Corporation in 1964.

