National Bank Financial Predicts TSE:GWO FY2024 Earnings

Great-West Lifeco Inc. (TSE:GWO – Free Report) – Stock analysts at National Bank Financial raised their FY2024 earnings per share estimates for Great-West Lifeco in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, November 6th. National Bank Financial analyst G. Dechaine now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $4.39 for the year, up from their previous estimate of $4.34. The consensus estimate for Great-West Lifeco’s current full-year earnings is $4.45 per share. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Great-West Lifeco’s Q4 2024 earnings at $1.10 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $4.69 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on GWO. TD Securities raised their price target on Great-West Lifeco from C$43.00 to C$44.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Great-West Lifeco from C$45.00 to C$47.00 in a report on Thursday, August 8th. CIBC raised their price target on Great-West Lifeco from C$46.00 to C$51.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Great-West Lifeco from C$42.00 to C$48.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Finally, Barclays set a C$43.00 price target on Great-West Lifeco and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$46.38.

Great-West Lifeco Stock Performance

TSE:GWO opened at C$48.97 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 37.46, a quick ratio of 22.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.61. Great-West Lifeco has a 12-month low of C$38.44 and a 12-month high of C$49.50. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$46.00 and a 200 day moving average price of C$42.83. The stock has a market capitalization of C$45.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.30, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.84.

Great-West Lifeco (TSE:GWO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported C$1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$1.05 by C$0.06. Great-West Lifeco had a return on equity of 13.21% and a net margin of 11.32%. The firm had revenue of C$8.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$9.83 billion.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Charles Donald Harvey Henaire sold 25,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$44.72, for a total transaction of C$1,135,888.00. In related news, Director Charles Donald Harvey Henaire sold 25,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$44.72, for a total transaction of C$1,135,888.00. Also, Director Richard Henry Linton sold 35,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$46.27, for a total value of C$1,656,344.28. 70.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Great-West Lifeco Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 27th. Investors of record on Friday, September 27th were paid a dividend of $0.555 per share. This represents a $2.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.53%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 30th. Great-West Lifeco’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.78%.

About Great-West Lifeco

Great-West Lifeco Inc engages in the life and health insurance, retirement and investment services, asset management, and reinsurance businesses in Canada, the United States, and Europe. The company offers life, accidental death and dismemberment, disability, critical illness, health and dental protection, and creditor insurance products; and retirement and wealth savings, income and annuity products, and other specialty products to individuals, families, businesses, and organizations.

Featured Articles

