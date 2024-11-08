National CineMedia (NASDAQ:NCMI) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.01 EPS

National CineMedia (NASDAQ:NCMI – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The business services provider reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.01), Zacks reports. The firm had revenue of $62.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $58.20 million. National CineMedia had a net margin of 78.04% and a return on equity of 3.50%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.33 EPS. National CineMedia updated its Q4 2024 guidance to EPS.

National CineMedia Stock Performance

Shares of NCMI stock traded down $0.35 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $6.26. 220,055 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 610,685. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $6.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.79. The company has a quick ratio of 2.45, a current ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $604.53 million, a P/E ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 2.07. National CineMedia has a fifty-two week low of $3.63 and a fifty-two week high of $7.39.

Get National CineMedia alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently commented on NCMI shares. B. Riley boosted their price target on National CineMedia from $7.50 to $8.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $7.50 target price (up previously from $6.00) on shares of National CineMedia in a research report on Monday. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 target price on shares of National CineMedia in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. Finally, Barrington Research upped their target price on National CineMedia from $7.50 to $8.25 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, National CineMedia has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.06.

National CineMedia Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

National CineMedia, Inc, through its subsidiary, National CineMedia, LLC, operates cinema advertising network in North America. It engages in the sale of advertising to national, regional, and local businesses in Noovie, a cinema advertising and entertainment show seen on movie screens; and sells advertising on its Lobby Entertainment Network, a series of strategically-placed screens located in movie theater lobbies, as well as other forms of advertising and promotions in theatre lobbies.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for National CineMedia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National CineMedia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.