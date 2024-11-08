National Health Investors (NYSE:NHI) Issues FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

National Health Investors (NYSE:NHI – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 4.430-4.440 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 4.500. The company issued revenue guidance of -. National Health Investors also updated its FY24 guidance to $4.43-$4.44 EPS.

National Health Investors Stock Performance

Shares of NHI stock traded up $2.08 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $81.72. 90,310 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 194,262. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 10.27 and a quick ratio of 10.27. National Health Investors has a 1 year low of $50.12 and a 1 year high of $86.13. The company has a market cap of $3.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.05 and a beta of 1.05. The company’s 50 day moving average is $80.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $73.21.

National Health Investors (NYSE:NHI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.07 by ($0.42). The business had revenue of $63.32 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $67.93 million. National Health Investors had a return on equity of 10.11% and a net margin of 39.11%. The company’s revenue was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.08 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that National Health Investors will post 4.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

National Health Investors Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be paid a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.41%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 31st. National Health Investors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 122.45%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on NHI shares. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of National Health Investors from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $81.00 to $86.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. StockNews.com cut National Health Investors from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Bank of America assumed coverage on National Health Investors in a report on Tuesday, September 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $92.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Truist Financial upped their target price on National Health Investors from $65.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 30th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $73.29.

National Health Investors Company Profile

Incorporated in 1991, National Health Investors, Inc (NYSE:NHI) is a real estate investment trust specializing in sale, leasebacks, joint-ventures, senior housing operating partnerships, and mortgage and mezzanine financing of need-driven and discretionary senior housing and medical investments. NHI's portfolio consists of independent living, assisted living and memory care communities, entrance-fee retirement communities, skilled nursing facilities, and specialty hospitals.

