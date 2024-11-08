National Health Investors (NYSE:NHI) Issues FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

National Health Investors (NYSE:NHIGet Free Report) updated its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 4.430-4.440 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 4.500. The company issued revenue guidance of -. National Health Investors also updated its FY24 guidance to $4.43-$4.44 EPS.

National Health Investors Stock Performance

Shares of NHI stock traded up $2.08 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $81.72. 90,310 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 194,262. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 10.27 and a quick ratio of 10.27. National Health Investors has a 1 year low of $50.12 and a 1 year high of $86.13. The company has a market cap of $3.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.05 and a beta of 1.05. The company’s 50 day moving average is $80.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $73.21.

National Health Investors (NYSE:NHIGet Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.07 by ($0.42). The business had revenue of $63.32 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $67.93 million. National Health Investors had a return on equity of 10.11% and a net margin of 39.11%. The company’s revenue was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.08 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that National Health Investors will post 4.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

National Health Investors Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be paid a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.41%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 31st. National Health Investors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 122.45%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have weighed in on NHI shares. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of National Health Investors from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $81.00 to $86.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. StockNews.com cut National Health Investors from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Bank of America assumed coverage on National Health Investors in a report on Tuesday, September 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $92.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Truist Financial upped their target price on National Health Investors from $65.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 30th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $73.29.

National Health Investors Company Profile

Incorporated in 1991, National Health Investors, Inc (NYSE:NHI) is a real estate investment trust specializing in sale, leasebacks, joint-ventures, senior housing operating partnerships, and mortgage and mezzanine financing of need-driven and discretionary senior housing and medical investments. NHI's portfolio consists of independent living, assisted living and memory care communities, entrance-fee retirement communities, skilled nursing facilities, and specialty hospitals.

