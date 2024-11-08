Needham & Company LLC Issues Positive Forecast for Veracyte (NASDAQ:VCYT) Stock Price

Veracyte (NASDAQ:VCYT – Free Report) had its price target increased by Needham & Company LLC from $37.00 to $44.00 in a research report released on Thursday,Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Veracyte from $21.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Leerink Partners boosted their price target on Veracyte from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. UBS Group began coverage on Veracyte in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $43.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Guggenheim started coverage on shares of Veracyte in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $39.71.

Get Veracyte alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on VCYT

Veracyte Trading Down 2.3 %

NASDAQ:VCYT traded down $0.86 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $36.48. 902,569 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 763,608. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.86. Veracyte has a one year low of $18.61 and a one year high of $41.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -248.93 and a beta of 1.67.

Veracyte (NASDAQ:VCYT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The biotechnology company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $115.86 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $109.81 million. Veracyte had a positive return on equity of 3.07% and a negative net margin of 2.18%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 28.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.03) earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Veracyte will post 0.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Evan/ Fa Jones sold 5,173 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.23, for a total value of $182,244.79. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 34,343 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,209,903.89. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Veracyte news, insider John Leite sold 5,479 shares of Veracyte stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.78, for a total transaction of $163,164.62. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 76,174 shares in the company, valued at $2,268,461.72. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Evan/ Fa Jones sold 5,173 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.23, for a total transaction of $182,244.79. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 34,343 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,209,903.89. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 31,109 shares of company stock worth $1,004,125. 1.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Veracyte by 2,331.6% in the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,386 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,329 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its stake in shares of Veracyte by 168.3% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,516 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 951 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Veracyte in the 2nd quarter valued at about $58,000. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Veracyte during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $83,000. Finally, nVerses Capital LLC purchased a new position in Veracyte in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $85,000.

About Veracyte

(Get Free Report)

Veracyte, Inc operates as a diagnostics company in the United States and internationally. The company offers Afirma Genomic Sequencing Classifier for cancerous thyroid nodules; Decipher Prostate Biopsy and Radical Prostatectomy for prostate cancer diagnosis; Prosigna Breast Cancer Assay for breast cancer diagnosis; Percepta Nasal Swab Test for lung cancer diagnosis; and Envisia Genomic Classifier for diagnosing interstitial lung disease, including idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Veracyte Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Veracyte and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.