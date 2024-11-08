Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL) Shares Purchased by M&G Plc

M&G Plc raised its stake in Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL – Free Report) by 46.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,462,030 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 462,030 shares during the quarter. M&G Plc owned about 0.35% of Newell Brands worth $11,696,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of NWL. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Newell Brands by 29.2% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 11,818,316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,753,000 after buying an additional 2,668,384 shares in the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA grew its position in Newell Brands by 17.7% in the 2nd quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 14,049,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,054,000 after acquiring an additional 2,109,892 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its position in Newell Brands by 106.7% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,546,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,042,000 after acquiring an additional 1,314,514 shares in the last quarter. EVR Research LP increased its stake in Newell Brands by 340.0% during the second quarter. EVR Research LP now owns 660,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,231,000 after purchasing an additional 510,000 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Newell Brands by 65.9% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 924,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,929,000 after purchasing an additional 367,481 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.50% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Bradford R. Turner sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.96, for a total value of $179,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 230,254 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,063,075.84. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.58% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Newell Brands from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Citigroup lowered Newell Brands from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Newell Brands from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 28th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their target price on Newell Brands from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 28th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price target on Newell Brands from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.90.

Newell Brands Stock Performance

Shares of Newell Brands stock opened at $9.11 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.79 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.32, a P/E/G ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. Newell Brands Inc. has a 52 week low of $5.39 and a 52 week high of $9.68. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $7.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.42.

Newell Brands (NASDAQ:NWL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 25th. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.16. Newell Brands had a negative net margin of 3.22% and a positive return on equity of 10.22%. The firm had revenue of $1.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.96 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.39 EPS. Newell Brands’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Newell Brands Inc. will post 0.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Newell Brands Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 13th. Investors of record on Friday, August 30th were paid a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 30th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.07%. Newell Brands’s dividend payout ratio is presently -46.67%.

Newell Brands Company Profile

Newell Brands Inc engages in the design, manufacture, sourcing, and distribution of consumer and commercial products worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Home and Commercial Solutions, Learning and Development, and Outdoor and Recreation. The Commercial Solutions segment provides commercial cleaning and maintenance solution products under the Rubbermaid, Rubbermaid Commercial Products, Mapa, and Spontex brands; closet and garage organization products; hygiene systems and material handling solutions; household products, such as kitchen appliances under the Crockpot, Mr.

