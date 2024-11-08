NextCure, Inc. Hosting Calls with Investors Starting November 8, 2024

NextCure, Inc. will be engaging in calls with members of the investment community, commencing on November 8, 2024, discussing topics that may include presentation materials. The company has made available a copy of the presentation materials referenced during these calls, attached as Exhibit 99.1.

As per Item 7.01 Regulation FD Disclosure, the information shared in this update, including Exhibit 99.1, should not be considered as being “filed” under the Securities Exchange Act. It is not subject to the liabilities outlined in that section and is not included through reference in filings under the Securities Act or the Exchange Act, unless explicitly specified in such filings.

Under Item 9.01 Financial Statements and Exhibits, the following exhibit has been disclosed:– Exhibit 99.1: NextCure, Inc. Presentation dated November 8, 2024– Cover Page Interactive Data File (embedded within the inline XBRL document)

In a forward-looking statement provided by NextCure, they highlighted their upcoming milestones, including the submission of an IND expected in Q4 2024, completed GLP tox studies, and GMP manufacturing for Phase 1 trials, with a Proof of Concept anticipated in 2025. This includes the development plans for their products and progress evaluation on their ongoing or planned clinical trials.

The Corporate Presentation of NextCure emphasizes a targeted Antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) focusing on B7-H4, intended for Breast, endometrial, and ovarian cancers. The presentation includes a differentiated linker aimed at improving safety and efficacy, completed GLP tox studies, GMP manufacturing, and a healthy financial standing of approximately $75 million at the end of Q3.

Moreover, the report delves into the unique therapeutic development approach in conjunction with LCB for the ADC, LNCB74, with anticipated milestones and co-development strategies detailed through various stages of the program.

Concluding on LNCB74’s preclinical achievements, the exhibit sheds light on its structure and features, highlighting potential improvements in safety and efficacy through the application of a glucuronidase linker for targeted toxin release, demonstrating potency and selectivity in preclinical models.

NextCure’s strategic move towards hosting investor calls signifies a pivotal step in engaging with stakeholders and sharing updates on the company’s progress and future outlooks in the oncology space.

NextCure Company Profile

NextCure, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in discovering and developing novel immunomedicines to treat cancer and other immune-related diseases by restoring normal immune function. The company is developing NC410, an immunomedicine designed to block immune suppression mediated by LAIR-1; NC762, a monoclonal antibody that binds specifically to B7-H4, a protein expressed on multiple tumor types; and NC525, a monoclonal antibody that binds to LAIR-1 to functionally kill AML blast cells and leukemic stem cells while preserving normal blood cells, including hematopoietic stem cells.

