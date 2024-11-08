NFI Group (TSE:NFI) Given New C$18.50 Price Target at CIBC

NFI Group (TSE:NFI – Get Free Report) had its target price lowered by equities researchers at CIBC from C$19.50 to C$18.50 in a research report issued on Friday,BayStreet.CA reports. CIBC’s price target indicates a potential upside of 16.35% from the stock’s previous close.

NFI has been the topic of several other research reports. Cibc World Mkts upgraded NFI Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of NFI Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. ATB Capital raised their target price on shares of NFI Group from C$18.00 to C$22.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on NFI Group from C$18.00 to C$23.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, National Bankshares boosted their target price on NFI Group from C$21.00 to C$22.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, NFI Group has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$21.70.

Shares of TSE NFI traded down C$0.36 during midday trading on Friday, reaching C$15.90. 290,141 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 233,161. The company has a market cap of C$1.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -35.98, a P/E/G ratio of -0.07 and a beta of 1.41. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$17.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$16.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 164.92. NFI Group has a one year low of C$10.89 and a one year high of C$19.55.

NFI Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells buses in North America, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through Manufacturing Operations and Aftermarket Operations segments. The Manufacturing Operations segment design, manufacture, service, and support transit buses, coaches, medium-duty shuttles, and low floor cutaway buses.

