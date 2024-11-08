Nicolet Bankshares (NYSE:NIC) Hits New 1-Year High – Time to Buy?

Shares of Nicolet Bankshares, Inc. (NYSE:NIC – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $105.00 and last traded at $104.99, with a volume of 61360 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $103.21.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Maxim Group raised their target price on shares of Nicolet Bankshares from $120.00 to $124.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Stephens raised their target price on shares of Nicolet Bankshares from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Nicolet Bankshares from $86.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Nicolet Bankshares presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $106.00.

Nicolet Bankshares Stock Up 2.1 %

The company has a market capitalization of $1.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.12 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.96. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $98.01 and its 200-day moving average is $89.92.

Nicolet Bankshares (NYSE:NIC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 15th. The company reported $2.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.91 by $0.13. Nicolet Bankshares had a net margin of 23.35% and a return on equity of 10.56%. The company had revenue of $91.24 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $86.50 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Nicolet Bankshares, Inc. will post 7.74 EPS for the current year.

Nicolet Bankshares Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 3rd. Nicolet Bankshares’s payout ratio is 14.25%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Nicolet Bankshares news, EVP Brad Vincent Hutjens sold 13,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.35, for a total transaction of $1,435,725.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,674 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,836,779.90. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, EVP Brad Vincent Hutjens sold 13,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.35, for a total value of $1,435,725.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 26,674 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,836,779.90. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Robert Bruce Atwell sold 2,908 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.22, for a total transaction of $300,163.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 35,815 shares in the company, valued at $3,696,824.30. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 49,656 shares of company stock valued at $5,122,308 in the last ninety days. 16.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Nicolet Bankshares by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 587,488 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,783,000 after purchasing an additional 16,952 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its position in shares of Nicolet Bankshares by 2,480.2% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 163,919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,094,000 after acquiring an additional 157,566 shares during the period. Creative Planning lifted its position in shares of Nicolet Bankshares by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 12,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,194,000 after acquiring an additional 777 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Nicolet Bankshares by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 65,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,479,000 after acquiring an additional 4,007 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Nicolet Bankshares by 9.9% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 6,167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $512,000 after acquiring an additional 555 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.06% of the company’s stock.

Nicolet Bankshares Company Profile

Nicolet Bankshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Nicolet National Bank that provides banking products and services for businesses and individuals in Wisconsin and Michigan. The company accepts checking, savings, and money market accounts; various certificates of deposit; and individual retirement accounts.

