Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:NUS) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.06

Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:NUS – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, November 8th,Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 29th will be paid a dividend of 0.06 per share on Wednesday, December 11th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.70%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 29th.

Nu Skin Enterprises has increased its dividend by an average of 1.3% annually over the last three years. Nu Skin Enterprises has a payout ratio of 22.4% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Nu Skin Enterprises to earn $1.05 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.24 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 22.9%.

Get Nu Skin Enterprises alerts:

Nu Skin Enterprises Trading Up 0.6 %

Nu Skin Enterprises stock traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $6.49. 740,516 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 844,305. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.93. Nu Skin Enterprises has a twelve month low of $5.95 and a twelve month high of $20.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $322.57 million, a PE ratio of -2.16 and a beta of 1.14.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Nu Skin Enterprises ( NYSE:NUS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $439.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $431.87 million. Nu Skin Enterprises had a positive return on equity of 7.80% and a negative net margin of 8.05%. The business’s revenue was down 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.54 EPS. Research analysts predict that Nu Skin Enterprises will post 0.78 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Citigroup reduced their target price on Nu Skin Enterprises from $11.50 to $6.75 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. DA Davidson reduced their target price on Nu Skin Enterprises from $12.50 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Nu Skin Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Nu Skin Enterprises

About Nu Skin Enterprises

(Get Free Report)

Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development and distribution of various beauty and wellness products worldwide. It offers skin care devices, cosmetics, and other personal care products, including ageLOC LumiSpa and ageLOC LumiSpa iO; and nutricentials skin care products.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Nu Skin Enterprises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nu Skin Enterprises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.