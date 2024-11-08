Oklo (NYSE:OKLO) Shares Up 2.5% – Still a Buy?

Oklo Inc. (NYSE:OKLO – Get Free Report)’s stock price shot up 2.5% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $27.75 and last traded at $27.22. 8,648,267 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 79% from the average session volume of 4,836,233 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.56.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently commented on OKLO. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Oklo from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th. Seaport Res Ptn raised shares of Oklo to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 6th. Finally, B. Riley began coverage on shares of Oklo in a research note on Thursday, September 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price objective for the company.

Get Oklo alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Oklo

Oklo Stock Performance

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $12.28.

Oklo (NYSE:OKLO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported ($5.17) EPS for the quarter. Analysts anticipate that Oklo Inc. will post -2.92 earnings per share for the current year.

About Oklo

(Get Free Report)

Oklo Inc designs and develops fission power plants to provide reliable and commercial-scale energy to customers in the United States. It also provides used nuclear fuel recycling services. The company was founded in 2013 and is based in Santa Clara, California.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Oklo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oklo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.