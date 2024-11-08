OKYO Pharma (NASDAQ:OKYO) and Agenus (NASDAQ:AGEN) Critical Analysis

Agenus (NASDAQ:AGEN – Get Free Report) and OKYO Pharma (NASDAQ:OKYO – Get Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, earnings, valuation, institutional ownership, dividends, analyst recommendations and profitability.

Volatility and Risk

Agenus has a beta of 1.39, meaning that its share price is 39% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, OKYO Pharma has a beta of -0.11, meaning that its share price is 111% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Get Agenus alerts:

Insider and Institutional Ownership

61.5% of Agenus shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 3.0% of OKYO Pharma shares are owned by institutional investors. 4.6% of Agenus shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 40.5% of OKYO Pharma shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Agenus 0 5 1 0 2.17 OKYO Pharma 0 0 1 0 3.00

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Agenus and OKYO Pharma, as provided by MarketBeat.

Agenus currently has a consensus target price of $10.50, suggesting a potential upside of 167.18%. OKYO Pharma has a consensus target price of $7.00, suggesting a potential upside of 519.47%. Given OKYO Pharma’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe OKYO Pharma is more favorable than Agenus.

Profitability

This table compares Agenus and OKYO Pharma’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Agenus -144.94% N/A -77.23% OKYO Pharma N/A N/A N/A

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Agenus and OKYO Pharma”s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Agenus $156.31 million 0.54 -$245.76 million ($11.36) -0.35 OKYO Pharma N/A N/A -$16.83 million N/A N/A

OKYO Pharma has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Agenus.

Summary

OKYO Pharma beats Agenus on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Agenus

(Get Free Report)

Agenus Inc., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, discovers and develops immuno-oncology products in the United States and internationally. The company offers Retrocyte Display, an antibody expression platform for the identification of fully human and humanized monoclonal antibodies; and display technologies. It develops QS-21 Stimulon adjuvant, a saponin-based vaccine adjuvant. The company also develops Balstilimab, an anti-PD-1 antagonist that has completed Phase II clinical trial to treat second line cervical cancer; AGEN1181, an antigen 4 (CTLA-4) blocking antibody that is in Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of pancreatic cancer and and melanoma; AGEN2373, a CD137 monospecific antibody that is in Phase 1b clinical trial; AGEN1423, a CD73/TGFß TRAP antibody; AGEN1571, an ILT2 monospecific antibody that is in Phase 1 clinical trial; and BMS-986442, a TIGIT bispecific antibodies. In addition, it develops INCAGN1876, a GITR agonist; INCAGN2390, a TIM-3 monospecific antibody; INCAGN2385, a LAG-3 monospecific antibody; MK-4830, a monospecific antibody targeting ILT4 that is in Phase 2 clinical trial; UGN-301, a zalifrelimab intravesical solution for the treatment of cancers of the urinary tract that is in a Phase 1 clinical trial; and AGEN1884, a first-generation anti-CTLA-4 monospecific antibody. The company operates under Agenus, MiNK, Prophage, Retrocyte Display, and Stimulon trademarks. It has collaborations with Bristol-Myers Squibb Company, Betta Pharmaceuticals Co., Ltd., Incyte Corporation, Merck Sharpe & Dohme, and Gilead Sciences, Inc. The company was formerly known as Antigenics Inc. and changed its name to Agenus Inc. in January 2011. Agenus Inc. was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Lexington, Massachusetts.

About OKYO Pharma

(Get Free Report)

OKYO Pharma Limited, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing therapeutics for patients suffering from inflammatory eye diseases and ocular pain in the United Kingdom. Its lead preclinical product candidate is OK-101, which is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of dry eye disease. The company is also developing OK-201, a bovine adrenal medulla, lipidated-peptide preclinical analogue candidate for the treatment of neuropathic chronic pain. The company was incorporated in 2007 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

Receive News & Ratings for Agenus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agenus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.