Olympiad Research LP Invests $280,000 in LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ)

Olympiad Research LP acquired a new position in shares of LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 7,010 shares of the auto parts company’s stock, valued at approximately $280,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in LKQ by 40.3% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,418,725 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $56,631,000 after buying an additional 407,593 shares during the last quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC bought a new stake in LKQ in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $5,589,000. Radnor Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in LKQ in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,633,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in LKQ in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Finally, Asset Management One Co. Ltd. lifted its position in LKQ by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 103,156 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $4,118,000 after buying an additional 306 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.63% of the company’s stock.

Get LKQ alerts:

LKQ Stock Performance

Shares of LKQ stock opened at $38.38 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 1.72. The company has a market capitalization of $9.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.32 and a beta of 1.29. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $39.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $41.24. LKQ Co. has a fifty-two week low of $35.57 and a fifty-two week high of $53.68.

LKQ Dividend Announcement

LKQ ( NASDAQ:LKQ Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The auto parts company reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $3.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.65 billion. LKQ had a return on equity of 15.15% and a net margin of 4.90%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.86 earnings per share. Analysts expect that LKQ Co. will post 3.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 14th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.13%. LKQ’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.78%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

LKQ has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Roth Mkm restated a “buy” rating and issued a $59.00 target price on shares of LKQ in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on LKQ from $53.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on LKQ from $50.00 to $48.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $60.00 price objective on shares of LKQ in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on LKQ from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $53.80.

Read Our Latest Research Report on LKQ

About LKQ

(Free Report)

LKQ Corporation engages in the distribution of replacement parts, components, and systems used in the repair and maintenance of vehicles and specialty vehicle aftermarket products and accessories. It operates through four segments: Wholesale-North America, Europe, Specialty, and Self Service. The company distributes bumper covers, automotive body panels, and lights, as well as mechanical automotive parts and accessories; salvage products, including mechanical and collision parts comprising engines; transmissions; door assemblies; sheet metal products, such as trunk lids, fenders, and hoods; lights and bumper assemblies; scrap metal and other materials to metals recyclers; and brake pads, discs and sensors, clutches, steering and suspension products, filters, and oil and automotive fluids, as well as electrical products, including spark plugs and batteries.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LKQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for LKQ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LKQ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.