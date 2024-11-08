Olympiad Research LP Makes New Investment in Progyny, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGNY)

Olympiad Research LP bought a new position in shares of Progyny, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGNY – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 15,077 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $253,000.
Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Quarry LP increased its stake in shares of Progyny by 1,900.0% in the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 836 shares during the period. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Progyny in the second quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Mendota Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Progyny in the third quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Cambridge Trust Co. acquired a new position in shares of Progyny in the first quarter valued at approximately $95,000. Finally, 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Progyny in the second quarter valued at approximately $97,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.93% of the company’s stock.
Progyny Stock Performance
Progyny stock opened at $16.53 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.24, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.44. Progyny, Inc. has a 52-week low of $13.93 and a 52-week high of $42.08. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $18.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.07.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
PGNY has been the subject of several recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on Progyny from $31.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 19th. Truist Financial reduced their target price on Progyny from $33.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Progyny from $31.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 19th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $25.00 target price on shares of Progyny in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. Finally, JMP Securities cut Progyny from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 19th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Progyny presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.73.
Progyny Profile
Progyny, Inc, a benefits management company, specializes in fertility and family building benefits solutions in the United States. Its fertility benefits solution includes differentiated benefits plan design, personalized concierge-style member support services, and selective network of fertility specialists.
