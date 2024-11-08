Olympiad Research LP Makes New Investment in Progyny, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGNY)

Olympiad Research LP bought a new position in shares of Progyny, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGNY – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 15,077 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $253,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Quarry LP increased its stake in shares of Progyny by 1,900.0% in the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 836 shares during the period. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Progyny in the second quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Mendota Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Progyny in the third quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Cambridge Trust Co. acquired a new position in shares of Progyny in the first quarter valued at approximately $95,000. Finally, 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Progyny in the second quarter valued at approximately $97,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.93% of the company’s stock.

Progyny Stock Performance

Progyny stock opened at $16.53 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.24, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.44. Progyny, Inc. has a 52-week low of $13.93 and a 52-week high of $42.08. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $18.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.07.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Progyny ( NASDAQ:PGNY Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17. Progyny had a return on equity of 11.97% and a net margin of 5.54%. The firm had revenue of $304.09 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $305.32 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.15 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Progyny, Inc. will post 0.64 EPS for the current year.

PGNY has been the subject of several recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on Progyny from $31.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 19th. Truist Financial reduced their target price on Progyny from $33.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Progyny from $31.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 19th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $25.00 target price on shares of Progyny in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. Finally, JMP Securities cut Progyny from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 19th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Progyny presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.73.

Progyny Profile

Progyny, Inc, a benefits management company, specializes in fertility and family building benefits solutions in the United States. Its fertility benefits solution includes differentiated benefits plan design, personalized concierge-style member support services, and selective network of fertility specialists.

