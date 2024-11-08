OPKO Health’s (OPK) Outperform Rating Reiterated at Barrington Research

OPKO Health (NASDAQ:OPK – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by research analysts at Barrington Research in a research note issued to investors on Friday,Benzinga reports. They presently have a $2.25 price target on the biotechnology company’s stock. Barrington Research’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 49.01% from the company’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of OPKO Health to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, July 27th. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and set a $3.00 target price on shares of OPKO Health in a report on Tuesday, September 17th. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $3.00 target price on shares of OPKO Health in a report on Thursday, September 26th.

Shares of OPKO Health stock traded up $0.06 on Friday, hitting $1.51. The company had a trading volume of 4,350,817 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,991,834. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.58 and a beta of 1.65. OPKO Health has a twelve month low of $0.85 and a twelve month high of $1.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.36. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $1.52 and a 200-day moving average of $1.42.

OPKO Health (NASDAQ:OPK – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.08. OPKO Health had a negative net margin of 33.79% and a negative return on equity of 17.67%. The business had revenue of $182.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $184.70 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.03) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 31.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that OPKO Health will post -0.29 earnings per share for the current year.

In other OPKO Health news, major shareholder Opko Health, Inc. sold 39,824 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.08, for a total transaction of $1,317,377.92. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,746,972 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $90,869,833.76. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 149,611 shares of company stock valued at $5,071,647. 47.26% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ground Swell Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of OPKO Health in the third quarter valued at about $63,000. Highline Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of OPKO Health in the third quarter valued at about $174,000. PFG Investments LLC raised its position in shares of OPKO Health by 10.4% in the third quarter. PFG Investments LLC now owns 1,061,090 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,581,000 after purchasing an additional 100,125 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its position in shares of OPKO Health by 142.5% in the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,490,992 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,227,000 after purchasing an additional 876,272 shares during the period. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC raised its position in shares of OPKO Health by 242.7% in the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 35,301 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 25,000 shares during the period. 64.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

OPKO Health, Inc, a healthcare company, engages in the diagnostics and pharmaceuticals businesses in the United States, Ireland, Chile, Spain, Israel, Mexico, and internationally. The company's Diagnostics segment operates BioReference Laboratories that offers laboratory testing services for the detection, diagnosis, evaluation, monitoring, and treatment of diseases, including esoteric testing, molecular diagnostics, anatomical pathology, genetics, women's health, and correctional healthcare to physician offices, clinics, hospitals, employers, and governmental units; and 4Kscore prostate cancer test.

