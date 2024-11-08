Oshkosh Co. (NYSE:OSK) Shares Bought by M&G Plc

M&G Plc lifted its holdings in shares of Oshkosh Co. (NYSE:OSK – Free Report) by 7.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 137,700 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,054 shares during the quarter. M&G Plc owned 0.21% of Oshkosh worth $13,770,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of OSK. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Oshkosh by 10.1% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,848,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $978,797,000 after purchasing an additional 718,122 shares in the last quarter. Greenhaven Associates Inc. increased its stake in shares of Oshkosh by 0.8% in the third quarter. Greenhaven Associates Inc. now owns 2,536,484 shares of the company’s stock worth $254,181,000 after buying an additional 19,442 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Oshkosh by 4.5% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,814,972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $196,370,000 after acquiring an additional 78,235 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in Oshkosh by 19.6% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,434,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,235,000 after acquiring an additional 235,496 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co grew its holdings in Oshkosh by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 884,797 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,484,000 after acquiring an additional 21,063 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.36% of the company’s stock.

Get Oshkosh alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on OSK shares. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of Oshkosh from $140.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on Oshkosh from $137.00 to $119.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 19th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on Oshkosh from $126.00 to $114.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on Oshkosh from $171.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Oshkosh from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $123.14.

Oshkosh Trading Down 2.8 %

Oshkosh stock opened at $112.26 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $102.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $107.43. Oshkosh Co. has a 52-week low of $90.56 and a 52-week high of $127.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.90, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $2.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.87 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $2.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.63 billion. Oshkosh had a return on equity of 19.87% and a net margin of 6.41%. Sell-side analysts expect that Oshkosh Co. will post 11.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Oshkosh Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 29th. Investors of record on Friday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 15th. Oshkosh’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.86%.

Oshkosh Company Profile

(Free Report)

Oshkosh Corporation provides purpose-built vehicles and equipment worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Access, Defense, and Vocational segment. Its Access Equipment segment design and manufacture aerial work platform and telehandlers for use in construction, industrial, and maintenance applications; offers financing and leasing solutions including rental fleet loans, leases, and floor plan and retail financing; and towing and recovery equipment, which includes carriers, wreckers, and rotators, as well as provides equipment installation and sale of chassis and service parts.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OSK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Oshkosh Co. (NYSE:OSK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Oshkosh Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oshkosh and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.