Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF (NASDAQ:PTNQ) Shares Sold by Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC

Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC cut its holdings in Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF (NASDAQ:PTNQ – Free Report) by 1.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 28,381 shares of the company’s stock after selling 330 shares during the quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC owned about 0.16% of Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF worth $2,081,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF by 29.6% in the third quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC now owns 39,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,927,000 after purchasing an additional 9,110 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF by 10.5% in the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 23,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,731,000 after buying an additional 2,250 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its position in Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 68,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,055,000 after buying an additional 2,016 shares during the last quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management lifted its stake in shares of Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 60,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,453,000 after acquiring an additional 443 shares during the period. Finally, Gimbal Financial boosted its holdings in shares of Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF by 6.5% in the third quarter. Gimbal Financial now owns 47,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,501,000 after acquiring an additional 2,919 shares in the last quarter.

Get Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF alerts:

Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF stock opened at $75.54 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.78 and a beta of 0.68. Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF has a 52-week low of $62.65 and a 52-week high of $75.59. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $72.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $71.45.

Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF Profile

The Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF (PTNQ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Pacer NASDAQ-100 Trendpilot index. The fund tracks an index that holds the NASDAQ-100 securities and/or 3-month US T-bills according to momentum. PTNQ was launched on Jun 11, 2015 and is managed by Pacer.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.