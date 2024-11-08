Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:COWZ) Shares Purchased by Aspire Wealth Management Corp

Aspire Wealth Management Corp lifted its stake in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:COWZ – Free Report) by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 177,977 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,624 shares during the period. Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF accounts for approximately 5.5% of Aspire Wealth Management Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Aspire Wealth Management Corp’s holdings in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF were worth $10,292,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in COWZ. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. increased its stake in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 17.8% in the third quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 1,369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares in the last quarter. Lodestone Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Lodestone Wealth Management LLC now owns 51,994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,833,000 after buying an additional 289 shares during the period. Benjamin Edwards Inc. increased its position in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 33,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,821,000 after buying an additional 306 shares in the last quarter. Global Financial Private Client LLC raised its stake in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Global Financial Private Client LLC now owns 24,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,321,000 after buying an additional 309 shares during the period. Finally, M3 Advisory Group LLC lifted its holdings in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 5.7% during the second quarter. M3 Advisory Group LLC now owns 6,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $346,000 after acquiring an additional 344 shares in the last quarter.

Get Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF alerts:

Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

BATS:COWZ traded up $0.09 on Friday, reaching $59.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,233,031 shares. The stock has a market cap of $24.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.66 and a beta of 0.79. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $57.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $56.08.

Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF Company Profile

The Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (COWZ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Pacer US Cash Cows 100 index. The fund tracks a free cash flow-weighted index of companies selected from the Russell 1000 Index. COWZ was launched on Dec 16, 2016 and is managed by Pacer.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.