Palantir Technologies (NYSE:PLTR) Downgraded to Underperform Rating by Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Palantir Technologies (NYSE:PLTR – Free Report) from a hold rating to an underperform rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, MarketBeat reports. Jefferies Financial Group currently has $28.00 target price on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Citigroup raised their price target on Palantir Technologies from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Mizuho lifted their target price on Palantir Technologies from $30.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. DA Davidson lifted their target price on Palantir Technologies from $28.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Palantir Technologies from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, Raymond James lowered Palantir Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.71.

PLTR traded up $2.11 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $57.99. 39,768,945 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 57,366,875. Palantir Technologies has a one year low of $15.66 and a one year high of $58.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $129.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 285.40 and a beta of 2.70. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $39.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.33.

Palantir Technologies (NYSE:PLTR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $725.52 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $705.11 million. Palantir Technologies had a return on equity of 10.41% and a net margin of 18.01%. The company’s revenue was up 30.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.03 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Palantir Technologies will post 0.19 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Shyam Sankar sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.35, for a total transaction of $1,617,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 752,786 shares in the company, valued at $24,352,627.10. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider Heather A. Planishek sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.24, for a total transaction of $604,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 612,006 shares in the company, valued at $18,507,061.44. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Shyam Sankar sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.35, for a total value of $1,617,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 752,786 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,352,627.10. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 25,482,878 shares of company stock worth $1,044,202,496 in the last ninety days. 12.93% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PLTR. Summit Securities Group LLC purchased a new stake in Palantir Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Palantir Technologies during the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Palantir Technologies during the third quarter valued at about $25,000. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Management Co. purchased a new position in Palantir Technologies in the second quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Beacon Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Palantir Technologies by 269.5% in the first quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 1,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,105 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 45.65% of the company’s stock.

Palantir Technologies Inc builds and deploys software platforms for the intelligence community to assist in counterterrorism investigations and operations in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company provides Palantir Gotham, a software platform which enables users to identify patterns hidden deep within datasets, ranging from signals intelligence sources to reports from confidential informants, as well as facilitates the handoff between analysts and operational users, helping operators plan and execute real-world responses to threats that have been identified within the platform.

