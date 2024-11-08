Papa Johns International (NASDAQ:PZZA) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results

Papa Johns International (NASDAQ:PZZA – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.01, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $506.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $497.28 million. Papa Johns International had a net margin of 3.25% and a negative return on equity of 19.85%. The company’s revenue was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.53 earnings per share.

Papa Johns International Trading Down 0.8 %

NASDAQ:PZZA traded down $0.44 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $55.09. 1,193,561 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 989,003. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.49, a P/E/G ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 1.19. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $51.37 and its 200-day moving average is $49.33. Papa Johns International has a 12-month low of $39.90 and a 12-month high of $78.67.

Papa Johns International Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.46 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 18th. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.34%. Papa Johns International’s payout ratio is currently 88.46%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have commented on PZZA. UBS Group upped their price target on Papa Johns International from $47.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Papa Johns International from $66.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $62.00 price target on shares of Papa Johns International in a report on Thursday. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $60.00 price objective on shares of Papa Johns International in a research note on Friday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Papa Johns International from $75.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Papa Johns International presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.82.

About Papa Johns International

Papa John’s International, Inc operates and franchises pizza delivery and carryout restaurants under the Papa John’s trademark in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Domestic Company-Owned Restaurants, North America Commissaries, North America Franchising, and International Operations.

